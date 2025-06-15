Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,990,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $305,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $178.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.68.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

