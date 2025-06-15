Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 424 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL opened at $107.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $169.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.08.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

