GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 983 Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIEFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGIE. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Capital Group International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,511,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,590,000 after purchasing an additional 224,023 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 315.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 189,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 144,046 shares during the period. Finally, A&I Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGIE opened at $32.52 on Friday. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

