GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 68 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Zoetis by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.75.

Zoetis Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $164.27 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.70 and a 52-week high of $200.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.67 and a 200 day moving average of $163.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

