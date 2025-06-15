Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Stake Increased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 83.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVDE. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 675,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,291,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.84. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $74.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average of $66.18.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

