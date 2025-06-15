GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys Shares of 840 Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 249.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EQAL opened at $48.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $635.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.11.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

