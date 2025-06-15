Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 3,257 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5,744.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599,042 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,817,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,461,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,877,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,842,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,931 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE CTRA opened at $26.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Williams Trading set a $37.00 price objective on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,856.26. This represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

