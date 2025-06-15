Krilogy Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,081 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Price Performance

AIQ stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $42.78. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average of $38.85.

About Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

