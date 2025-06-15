GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 794 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 201.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 348,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,294,000 after acquiring an additional 240,101 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 72,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 577,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,638,000 after acquiring an additional 113,472 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.82 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

