Central Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:ENGY) and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Head to Head Contrast

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) and Central Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:ENGY) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Central Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsui & Co., Ltd. 6.91% 12.55% 5.79% Central Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Central Energy Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsui & Co., Ltd. $92.30 billion 0.63 $7.34 billion $40.18 10.11 Central Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Central Energy Partners.

Risk & Volatility

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Energy Partners has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Central Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsui & Co., Ltd. 0 0 0 1 4.00 Central Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Central Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Central Energy Partners is more favorable than Mitsui & Co., Ltd..

Summary

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. beats Central Energy Partners on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. operates as an trading and investment company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium. It also offers power, gas, water, rail, and logistics systems; sales, financing, lease, transportation, and logistics services; and invests in plants, offshore energy development, ships, aviation, space, railways, and automotives, as well as machinery for mining, construction, and industrial use. In addition, the company provides basic chemicals and inorganic raw materials, functional materials, electronic materials, specialty chemicals, housing and lifestyle materials, agri-inputs, animal/human nutrition, and health products; and logistics infrastructures services, including tank terminal operation, as well as plastic recycling and next-generation energy, such as hydrogen and ammonia and forest resources businesses. Further, it engages in the food resources and products, merchandising, retail, fashion and textiles, wellness, healthcare, pharma, hospitality, and human capital businesses. Additionally, it is involved in the ICT, finance, real estate, and logistics businesses. The company was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Mitsui E&P Italia B operates as a subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

About Central Energy Partners

Central Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiary, Regional Enterprises, Inc., provides liquid bulk storage, trans-loading, and transportation services for hazardous chemicals and petroleum products in the United States. It transports hazardous liquid products, such as aluminum sulfate solution, hydrochloric and sulfuric acid, sodium hydroxide, aqua ammonia, sodium bisulfate, and fuel blends; and non-hazardous materials, including crude tall oil, No. 2 oil, No. 6 oil, asphalt additives, micro-c, and vacuum gas oil in the states of Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. The company also offers tank storage and terminal services. As December 31, 2014, it had a fleet of 15 leased tractors, 5 owned tractors, and 36 tanker units for transportation services. Central Energy GP LLC serves as the general partner of Central Energy Partners LP. The company was formerly known as Rio Vista Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Central Energy Partners LP in December 2010. Central Energy Partners LP was founded in 2003 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

