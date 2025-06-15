Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$16.00 to C$13.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ivanhoe Mines traded as low as C$8.76 and last traded at C$9.99, with a volume of 14634245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.77.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.30.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.94.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

