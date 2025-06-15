DoubleVerify’s (DV) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

DV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Cannonball Research downgraded shares of DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $165.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 582.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

