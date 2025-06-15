Praxis Precision Medicines’ (PRAX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

PRAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $175.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $117.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Down 1.6%

PRAX stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.86. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $91.83. The company has a market cap of $902.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.60.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by ($0.09). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a negative net margin of 9,409.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,083,000 after purchasing an additional 51,781 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,742,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,208,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,008,000 after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,087,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,165,000 after acquiring an additional 23,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 989,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,189,000 after purchasing an additional 283,854 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

