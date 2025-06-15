Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.25.

DDOG opened at $120.45 on Thursday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $170.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.18, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.35.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $13,451,522.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 466,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,373,399.05. This represents a 21.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $1,823,054.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,883,297.96. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,582 shares of company stock valued at $80,913,097 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

