Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) Insider Acquires £5,126.76 in Stock

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) insider Steven Harrison bought 512,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,126.76 ($6,960.98).

Surface Transforms Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of SCE stock opened at GBX 1.02 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of £12.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.35. Surface Transforms Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 2.27 ($0.03). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.45.

Surface Transforms (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX (2.31) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter. Surface Transforms had a negative net margin of 250.75% and a negative return on equity of 88.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surface Transforms Plc will post 0.0144785 earnings per share for the current year.

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

