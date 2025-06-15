Diversified Energy (DEC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 16th. Analysts expect Diversified Energy to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Diversified Energy Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE DEC opened at $14.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. Diversified Energy has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Energy during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Diversified Energy by 168.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Diversified Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Energy during the first quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Diversified Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 50,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diversified Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Diversified Energy from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Diversified Energy

About Diversified Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.