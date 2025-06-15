Range Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 18th (NASDAQ:RANGU)

Range Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RANGU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, June 18th. Range Capital Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 20th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Range Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of RANGU stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32. Range Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Capital Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RANGU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,951,000. Decagon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Range Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,211,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,032,000.

Range Capital Acquisition Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on July 24, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our “business combination” or “initial business combination,” with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as a “target business” or “target businesses”.

