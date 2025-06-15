Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SEZL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.83 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Sezzle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.94.

Sezzle Stock Performance

Shares of SEZL stock opened at $133.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 9.06. Sezzle has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $141.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.47.

Sezzle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $209,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 244,074 shares in the company, valued at $30,428,705.58. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 315,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,625,000. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 443,080 shares of company stock valued at $34,247,838. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sezzle by 497.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,013,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 844,084 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sezzle by 497.8% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 327,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after buying an additional 272,530 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sezzle by 719.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 173,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 152,152 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sezzle by 1,068.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 154,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sezzle by 429.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 107,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

