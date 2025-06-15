Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Russell O’Brien Buys 92 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Russell O’Brien bought 92 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £150.88 ($204.86).

Russell O’Brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Russell O’Brien acquired 122 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £196.42 ($266.69).

On Monday, May 12th, Russell O’Brien acquired 101 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £150.49 ($204.33).

On Thursday, April 10th, Russell O’Brien bought 104 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £148.72 ($201.93).

LON CNA opened at GBX 166 ($2.25) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Centrica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112.99 ($1.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 167.60 ($2.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 154.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 143.73.

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.

