Dave’s (DAVE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $250.00 price objective on the fintech company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut Dave from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dave from $130.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dave from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Dave from $118.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Dave from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.33.

Get Dave alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dave

Dave Stock Performance

Dave stock opened at $208.24 on Thursday. Dave has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $243.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53 and a beta of 3.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.33 and its 200 day moving average is $111.91.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The fintech company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.15. Dave had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 12.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dave will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the fintech company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Dave news, Director Yadin Rozov sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.94, for a total value of $1,138,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,799,605.32. This represents a 5.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dave stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dave Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,179 shares of the fintech company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Dave at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dave

(Get Free Report)

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.