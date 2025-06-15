Bank of America Downgrades Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 9.1% during the first quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 113,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 50.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 47,186 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 217.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,622,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,622,000 after buying an additional 41,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

