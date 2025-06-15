Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Venture Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Venture Global Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of NYSE:VG opened at $17.62 on Thursday. Venture Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Venture Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venture Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0165 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venture Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $3,547,294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $125,788,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $37,798,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $32,099,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,673,000.

About Venture Global

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

