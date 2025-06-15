Christoph Johannes Martin Sells 46,306 Shares of PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE) Stock

PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) insider Christoph Johannes Martin sold 46,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.20), for a total transaction of £75,015.72 ($101,854.34).

PensionBee Group Stock Down 0.9%

PensionBee Group stock opened at GBX 160.50 ($2.18) on Friday. PensionBee Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 131 ($1.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 191 ($2.59). The stock has a market cap of £377.05 million, a P/E ratio of -69.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 155.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 155.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Get PensionBee Group alerts:

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX (1.38) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. PensionBee Group had a negative return on equity of 36.87% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. As a group, analysts expect that PensionBee Group plc will post -9.3899999 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBEE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 217 ($2.95) target price on shares of PensionBee Group in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.85) price target on shares of PensionBee Group in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PensionBee Group

About PensionBee Group

(Get Free Report)

PensionBee is creating a global leader in the consumer retirement market with approximately £6 billion in assets on behalf of more than 275,000 customers.

Founded in 2014, we aspire to make as many people as possible pension confident so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. We help our customers to combine their retirement savings into a new online account, which they can manage from the palm of their hand.

PensionBee accounts are invested by the world’s largest investment managers, collectively looking after more than $10 trillion in savings between them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PensionBee Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PensionBee Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.