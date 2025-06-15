Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 145.2% from the May 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

Shares of WTKWY opened at $167.97 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $147.48 and a 12 month high of $189.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Wolters Kluwer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.3372 per share. This is an increase from Wolters Kluwer’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

