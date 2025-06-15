Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised Oportun Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $6.81 on Thursday. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $298.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the first quarter worth $88,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 50.0% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

