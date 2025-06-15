Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$59.00.
CPX has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Capital Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$63.11.
In other news, Senior Officer Sandra Anne Haskins sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$302,631.14. Also, Senior Officer Jason Daniel Comandante sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.95, for a total value of C$105,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,672 shares of company stock valued at $460,121. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S.
