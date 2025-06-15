Boeing (NYSE:BA) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $200.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BA. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Melius upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.85.

Boeing stock opened at $200.21 on Thursday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $218.80. The firm has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

