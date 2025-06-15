Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$204.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$174.00 to C$204.00 in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DOL. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$180.00 price target on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$160.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$168.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$162.50 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$186.36.

Dollarama Price Performance

Dollarama Increases Dividend

DOL opened at C$193.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$171.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$153.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$119.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$196.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.1058 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.42%.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

In other Dollarama news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 4,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.31, for a total value of C$794,433.02. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.00, for a total transaction of C$4,480,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,508,667. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

