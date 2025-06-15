Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TXG. Desjardins set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.00.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$48.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.99. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$19.01 and a 52 week high of C$49.25.

Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala.

