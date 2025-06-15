Oxford Industries’ (OXM) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q1 2027 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

OXM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $39.45 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $108.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.38 million, a P/E ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average is $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $392.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.54 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.02%.

In other news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,466. The trade was a 16.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 311.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,213,000 after acquiring an additional 222,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

