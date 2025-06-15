Contrasting VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME) & WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN)

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) and VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of VS MEDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of WEBTOON Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WEBTOON Entertainment and VS MEDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEBTOON Entertainment N/A N/A N/A VS MEDIA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEBTOON Entertainment 0 2 5 0 2.71 VS MEDIA 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WEBTOON Entertainment and VS MEDIA, as provided by MarketBeat.

WEBTOON Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $14.36, suggesting a potential upside of 75.73%. Given WEBTOON Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe WEBTOON Entertainment is more favorable than VS MEDIA.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WEBTOON Entertainment and VS MEDIA”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEBTOON Entertainment $1.35 billion 0.79 -$116.46 million ($1.44) -5.67 VS MEDIA $8.25 million 0.98 -$6.59 million N/A N/A

VS MEDIA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WEBTOON Entertainment.

Summary

WEBTOON Entertainment beats VS MEDIA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. is a subsidiary of NAVER Corporation.

About VS MEDIA

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

