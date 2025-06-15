JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target to $39.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SQM. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 177,898 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $1,240,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

