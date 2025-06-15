Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Up 177.0% in May

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,300 shares, a growth of 177.0% from the May 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Air New Zealand Stock Performance

Shares of ANZFF stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34. Air New Zealand has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.39.

Air New Zealand Company Profile

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

