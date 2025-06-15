Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Up 177.0% in May

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,300 shares, a growth of 177.0% from the May 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Air New Zealand Stock Performance
Shares of ANZFF stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34. Air New Zealand has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.39.
Air New Zealand Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Air New Zealand
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Ouster Soars 27% as DoD Grants First 3D LiDAR Approval for Drones
Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.