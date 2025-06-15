Wedbush Issues Positive Forecast for Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OKLO has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Oklo from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Oklo Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:OKLO opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.58. Oklo has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Oklo will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John M. Jansen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $893,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,852,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,593,786.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oklo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,929,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,646,000 after buying an additional 74,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oklo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,381,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,770,000 after acquiring an additional 37,718 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,661,000. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 6.2% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 964,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 56,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Oklo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 807,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

