Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) vs. Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Community Healthcare Trust pays out -606.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Paramount Group pays out -45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Community Healthcare Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Paramount Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Group has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Paramount Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust -2.75% -0.65% -0.32% Paramount Group -27.92% -5.26% -2.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Paramount Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust $116.53 million 4.06 $7.71 million ($0.31) -53.81 Paramount Group $755.59 million 1.86 -$259.74 million ($0.31) -20.73

Community Healthcare Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paramount Group. Community Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paramount Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Community Healthcare Trust and Paramount Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Paramount Group 2 0 2 0 2.00

Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.90%. Paramount Group has a consensus price target of $5.19, suggesting a potential downside of 19.26%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Paramount Group.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats Paramount Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 197 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease with a gross amount totaling approximately $3.0 million and two properties classified as an asset held for sale with an aggregate amount totaling approximately $7.5 million. The properties are located in 35 states, totaling approximately 4.4 million square feet in the aggregate and were approximately 92.3% leased, excluding real estate assets held for sale, at March 31, 2024 with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 6.9 years.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc. (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

