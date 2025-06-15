Reviewing Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE – Get Free Report) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rock Energy Resources and Avino Silver & Gold Mines”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Rock Energy Resources alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines $72.62 million 7.11 $540,000.00 $0.09 39.56

Analyst Recommendations

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Rock Energy Resources.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rock Energy Resources and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rock Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a consensus price target of $2.27, suggesting a potential downside of 36.33%. Given Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avino Silver & Gold Mines is more favorable than Rock Energy Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 88.0% of Rock Energy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rock Energy Resources and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines 6.57% 12.13% 10.16%

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Rock Energy Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rock Energy Resources

(Get Free Report)

Rock Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development of gold and associated mineral assets. It holds interests in the Red Arrow mine. The company was founded on April 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.