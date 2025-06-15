Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DCO

Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of DCO opened at $76.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.28. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $194.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ducommun by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 4.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 14.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 588,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,138,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.