Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $16.25

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $16.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Get Invesco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVZ

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07. Invesco has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 186.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Invesco by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.