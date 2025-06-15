Reviewing Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) and Black Dragon Resource Companies (OTCMKTS:BDGR)

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) and Black Dragon Resource Companies (OTCMKTS:BDGR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Birchcliff Energy and Black Dragon Resource Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 0 1 6 3.86 Black Dragon Resource Companies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Black Dragon Resource Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Black Dragon Resource Companies is more favorable than Birchcliff Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $428.33 million 3.44 $40.95 million $0.35 15.44 Black Dragon Resource Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Black Dragon Resource Companies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Black Dragon Resource Companies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Dragon Resource Companies has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Black Dragon Resource Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 9.39% 2.49% 1.68% Black Dragon Resource Companies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Black Dragon Resource Companies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Black Dragon Resource Companies

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. operates as a distributor of rare art via blockchain-based technologies or non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Black Dragon Resource, Inc. and changed its name to Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. in December 2004. Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ProTek Capital, Inc.

