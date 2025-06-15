Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Up 134.3% in May

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, an increase of 134.3% from the May 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKBTY opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Akbank T.A.S. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Akbank T.A.S. had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company’s consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

