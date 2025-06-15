JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sailpoint (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

Sailpoint (NYSE:SAIL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sailpoint in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Sailpoint in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sailpoint in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sailpoint from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sailpoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Sailpoint Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of SAIL opened at $22.61 on Thursday. Sailpoint has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03.

Sailpoint (NYSE:SAIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($4.28). The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.69 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sailpoint

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sailpoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,194,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint in the 1st quarter valued at $55,644,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint during the 1st quarter valued at $46,875,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint during the 1st quarter valued at $42,585,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Sailpoint during the first quarter worth $23,213,000.

About Sailpoint

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

