JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sailpoint (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

Sailpoint (NYSE:SAIL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
SAIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sailpoint in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Sailpoint in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sailpoint in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sailpoint from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sailpoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.
View Our Latest Report on SAIL
Sailpoint Stock Down 3.0%
Sailpoint (NYSE:SAIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($4.28). The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.69 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sailpoint
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sailpoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,194,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint in the 1st quarter valued at $55,644,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint during the 1st quarter valued at $46,875,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint during the 1st quarter valued at $42,585,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Sailpoint during the first quarter worth $23,213,000.
About Sailpoint
SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sailpoint
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Ouster Soars 27% as DoD Grants First 3D LiDAR Approval for Drones
Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.