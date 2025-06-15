CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $465.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $435.00 to $465.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.79.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $386.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.30 and a beta of 0.99. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $421.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.94.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.57 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

