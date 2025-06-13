Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.7% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $49,534,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $811.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $773.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $801.30. The company has a market cap of $769.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

