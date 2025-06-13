RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Raised by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $140.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.33. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $188.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 79.77%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

