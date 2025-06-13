Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) is Randolph Co Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Randolph Co Inc cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for about 4.1% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $35,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLW opened at $50.80 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $55.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho set a $52.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $375,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,805.10. The trade was a 45.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

