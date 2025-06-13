Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 5,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $199.67 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $202.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723 over the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Oracle from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Westpark Capital raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.59.

Oracle Company Profile



Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

