Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $360.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $169.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $418.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $325.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.98.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $309.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.