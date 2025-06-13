Sky Investment Group LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:EMR opened at $126.73 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.47.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.