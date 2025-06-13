Top Space Stocks Worth Watching – June 12th

Boeing, Alphabet, GE Aerospace, Berkshire Hathaway, Lockheed Martin, Atlassian, and RTX are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses revolve around the commercialization of outer space—ranging from satellite manufacturing and launch services to in-orbit servicing and space tourism. This segment includes firms that design rockets and spacecraft, operate satellite networks, or develop ground- and space-based infrastructure. Investors view space stocks as a high-growth, high-volatility subset of the broader aerospace and defense market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE BA traded down $10.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.96. 26,202,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,325,931. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.41 and its 200-day moving average is $176.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $218.80.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.10. 13,208,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,324,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.51.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE Aerospace stock traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,714,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,419,191. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.64 and a 200 day moving average of $197.47. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $257.47. The firm has a market cap of $256.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $488.41. 2,128,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,620. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $403.33 and a 12 month high of $542.07.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $10.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $467.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,953. The company has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.03.

Atlassian (TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.47. 1,846,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,085. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.79. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $326.00.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $189.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.17. RTX has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $142.06.

