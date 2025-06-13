Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $510,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.97. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $240.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

